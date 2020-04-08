Steve Smith Reveals The Reason Behind Him Coming Up With An Unorthodox Stance

Steve Smith is arguably one of the best Test batsmen of this generation. He had a dream run in the Ashes 2019 against arch-rivals England where he amassed over 700 runs in the five matches that he played as Australia succeeded in retaining the 'Urn' on English soil for the first time since 2001. Smith has revealed his unorthodox stance which amazed all the passionate cricket lovers.

Steve Smith on his unorthodox stance

During a recent chat session with New Zealand spinner as well as Rajasthan Royals' spin consultant Ish Sodhi on the official Facebook page of the 2008 winners, the number three batsman said that sometimes he gets trapped in front of the wicket but he is alright with that at stages, knowing that if it is outside his eyeline then he does not need to to try and play the ball as he can just leave that.

In an earlier interview to a daily publication, the former Australian skipper said that it depends on who is bowling, how is the wicket playing, how will he be scoring or how people are trying to get him out which according to him is probably what determines how open or close he is (with regards to the stance).

The top-ranked Test batsman also mentioned that his general stance is where his back foot is going to almost off stump or maybe even outside at stages because he is confident that anything outside his eyeliner will not be hitting the stumps and according to him, one should not get out if the ball is not hitting the stumps. The 2015 World Cup winner further added that it is just a trick from him when he had first started doing it and his intention was to just limit the ways of getting out.

(Image Courtesy: AP)