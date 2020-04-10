Ashwin Hijacks ICC's 'who Can Be A Cricketer?' Post, Recommends 'Bullet Pandi', 'Bigil'

'Bullet Pandi', 'Bigil', 'Marimuthu' were some of the recommendations that spin wizard Ashwin had for ICC's query on which personality from another sport can become a cricketer. With all sporting leagues across the world stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons have taken to the internet to keep their fans entertained. ICC's post, on Friday, was hijacked by Ashwin, who gave out recommendations from Kollywood movies including hilarious characters such as Vadivelu's Bullet Pandi, Vishnu Vishal's Maarimuthu and Vijay's Bigil.

Ashwin recommends Bullet Pandi, Bigil

How about Bullet Paandi from the movie Kovil?? Whose your favourite player from another sport from movies who would make a great cricketer? 😂 https://t.co/CknzVSRlFu pic.twitter.com/6nNTyerbWc — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 10, 2020

Like @TheVishnuVishal .. marimuthu from Vennila Kabbadi kuzhu. pic.twitter.com/reyvmXSaSh — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 10, 2020

Netizens speak their mind

Murali from Manu Neethi. Terrific running between the wickets. Sevalai, thaavu da thaavu!!! — Srikanth Santhanam (@__srikanth__) April 10, 2020

Hahahha pole vault 😂 — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 10, 2020

Haha you forgot this man bro @Atharvaamurali from eeti pic.twitter.com/IoaYOwn4Tp — santhana krishnan (@santhana445) April 10, 2020

Wat abt this Ash..he was already a cricketer🤪 pic.twitter.com/TVqQ4g0227 — RoCkY (@Ragul1053) April 10, 2020

Ashwin turns mankad memory into advice

It has been one year since Ravichandran Ashwin's landmark 'mankading' incident and the spin wizard couldn't find a better time to convert the memory into a strong social message. Ashwin's famous dismissal to get rid of Jos Buttler in 2019 has been the talk of the cricketing world over the previous year and has received different opinions from players around the world. On the first year anniversary of the 'mankad', Ashwin wittily converted the memory of the incident into a strong social message that is the need of the hour in India amid the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi to tackle the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin revealed that a fan had sent him a picture of the famous mankad incident - Ashwin pulling off the bails as Jos Buttler steps outside the popping crease. The spin wizard used the same photo to drive home a message to the citizens - to stay inside their homes. Ashwin, who has advocated social distancing on many occasions before, said that the Mankad memory should serve the people as a reminder to stay indoors in order to stay safe.

