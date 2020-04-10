The Debate
The Debate
Ashwin Hijacks ICC's 'who Can Be A Cricketer?' Post, Recommends 'Bullet Pandi', 'Bigil'

Cricket News

'Bullet Pandi', 'Bigil', 'Marimuthu' were some of the recommendations that Ashwin had for ICC's query on which person from another sport can become a cricketer

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashwin

'Bullet Pandi', 'Bigil', 'Marimuthu' were some of the recommendations that spin wizard Ashwin had for ICC's query on which personality from another sport can become a cricketer. With all sporting leagues across the world stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons have taken to the internet to keep their fans entertained. ICC's post, on Friday, was hijacked by Ashwin, who gave out recommendations from Kollywood movies including hilarious characters such as Vadivelu's Bullet Pandi, Vishnu Vishal's Maarimuthu and Vijay's Bigil.

READ | Who Owns RCB? United Spirits' Initial Investment In The IPL Team And Current Brand Value

Ashwin recommends Bullet Pandi, Bigil    

READ | Ricky Ponting Calls Flintoff's Over As 'best He's Ever Faced', Recalls Fiery Reverse Swing

Netizens speak their mind

READ | Akmal Won't Appeal Against Corruption Charges, PCB Refers Matter To Disciplinary Committee

Ashwin turns mankad memory into advice

It has been one year since Ravichandran Ashwin's landmark 'mankading' incident and the spin wizard couldn't find a better time to convert the memory into a strong social message. Ashwin's famous dismissal to get rid of Jos Buttler in 2019 has been the talk of the cricketing world over the previous year and has received different opinions from players around the world. On the first year anniversary of the 'mankad', Ashwin wittily converted the memory of the incident into a strong social message that is the need of the hour in India amid the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi to tackle the coronavirus. 

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin revealed that a fan had sent him a picture of the famous mankad incident - Ashwin pulling off the bails as Jos Buttler steps outside the popping crease. The spin wizard used the same photo to drive home a message to the citizens - to stay inside their homes. Ashwin, who has advocated social distancing on many occasions before, said that the Mankad memory should serve the people as a reminder to stay indoors in order to stay safe. 

READ | Hardik Pandya Salutes Mumbai Police & COVID-19 Frontline Warriors, Showers Them With Love

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

