Ricky Ponting Calls Flintoff's Over As 'best He's Ever Faced', Recalls Fiery Reverse Swing

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting picked Andrew Flintoff's fiery & magical over from the iconic 2005 Ashes Test at Edgbaston as the best over he has ever faced. Responding to England cricket, Punter recalled the delivery that trapped him - a 'classic reverse swing' at over 90 mph that saw the audience at Birmingham go berserk as the Aussie skipper walked back. Taking to Twitter, Ponting responded to the memory shared by England cricket on Twitter.

Ricky Ponting picks the 'best over he has faced'

Best over I ever faced. Class reverse swing at 90odd mph! https://t.co/EUdN9P64Cr — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 10, 2020

Flintoff's magical over

Is there an emoji for goosebumps?



That crowd noise @flintoff11 😱 pic.twitter.com/32ZE2ACnLH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 9, 2020

'Probably one of the all-time great series': Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting said that the Ashes 2005 was one of the all-time great ones even though Australia were at the receiving end in that series against a resurgent English side led by Michael Vaughan on English soil. Ponting had said this during a live interaction with the explosive Australian left-handed batsman David Warner on Instagram. “It was my childhood dream to play some Ashes cricket. I have played in eight or nine Ashes series so there are some fond memories and then there are some which are not that fond memories,” Ponting said in the video.

“One such not so fond memory includes the 2005 Ashes series, where we were beaten by Michael Vaughan’s England. It was probably one of the all-time great series, Vaughan’s team was too good. We won the first Test at Lord’s, but then came the Edgbaston Test, it was one of the all-time great Tests and we came up short, then in the third Test we had to battle it out for a draw,” he added.

