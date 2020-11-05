Ashwin Outfoxes Mumbai Skipper Rohit Sharma For Golden Duck; Cooks Goose With Flatter One

Both Mumbai and Delhi will be hoping to qualify for the final as they lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday. However, it was Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma's wicket off a beautiful delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin that has stood out so far in this contest.

'First-ball duck!'

This happened in the second over of Mumbai's innings. Veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin was introduced into the attack by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer early on and he lived up to the expectations instantly. On the third ball of that over, he bowled a flatter delivery to Rohit who had just taken the strike. However, the 'Hitman' offered a defensive shot on the backfoot instead of using his feet and it led to his downfall as the ball angled in sharply after pitching and he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket.

There was a loud shout from the Delhi boys as the on-field umpire raised his finger. Initially, Sharma decided to get it reviewed but then changed his mind at the very last moment. Even the replays showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps. The Mumbai skipper walked back for a golden duck.

Here's how R Ashwin outfoxed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck:

Race to the Final

The winner of this contest will be through to the final that will be played next Tuesday in Dubai while the loser gets a second chance to make amends as they will be facing the winner of Friday's Eliminator in Qualifier 2 that will be played on Sunday. The second Qualifier will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The reigning champions Mumbai will be hoping to make a sixth final appearance while Shreyas Iyer & Co. will be eyeing a maiden berth in the tournament decider. At the same time, this will also be the Rohit Sharma-led side's second successive final appearance should they win Thursday's encounter.

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to chase on a wicket that is expected to make batting look easy during the second innings taking the due factor into consideration.

