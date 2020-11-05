Sanjay Bangar Reckons That Delhi Can Pose Stiff Challenge For Mumbai In Qualifier 1

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar said it is not going to be easy for the title-holders Mumbai when they take on Delhi in Qualifier 1 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening. At the same time, the ex-Team India batting coach also reckons that the Shreyas Iyer-led side is the only team that can challenge the four-time champions.

'When it goes to the Playoffs...': Sanjay Bangar

"Let me tell you one thing, when it goes to the Playoffs, no matter what has happened in the past, it's on the day which team plays better cricket. Delhi Capitals, I agree might not have the experience of playing a lot of Playoff matches, but what they have undergone this season is very critical," Bangar said while speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan. "Success early on, failures were in the latter half of the tournament, and then a very good match to qualify for and play in the second spot. I believe that the kind of combination they have of good, young, experienced Indian batsmen, a battery of overseas fast bowlers, and Indian spinners, that is a good mix of experience, pace, youth and then if there's one team that can challenge Mumbai Indians, its Delhi Capitals. So, be aware Mumbai Indians, it's not going to be easy," he added.

Race to the Final

The winner of this contest will be through to the final that will be played next Tuesday in Dubai while the loser gets a second chance to make amends as they will be facing the winner of Friday's Eliminator in Qualifier 2 that will be played on Sunday. The second Qualifier will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The reigning champions Mumbai will be hoping to make a sixth final appearance while Shreyas Iyer & Co. will be eyeing a maiden berth in the tournament decider.

(With ANI Inputs) (Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI)

