Ashwin Shares What He Told Siraj In Last-wicket Partnership,adds 'I'll Sleep Well Tonight'

Registering a century after a second consecutive fifer, Ravichandran Ashwin who has been on top of his game in the ongoing India Vs England Test series relived the highlights of his remarkable feat, revealing how he managed to bag a ton Mohammed Siraj who played as the no.11 batsman.

Forming a crucial 49-run partnership with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin lifted India's score to 286, giving it a mammoth 481-run lead against England in the ongoing second India Vs England Test. The offie scored his fifth Test ton registering 106 runs off just 134 balls with Siraj erupting in joy as it happened.

“In the past, he's (Ishant) been with me when I got hundreds at home and once Siraj came, I knew how to approach. I was thrilled for his batting and told him to go through the line of the ball. It was amazing to see how excited he was when I got my hundred. I don't know what the team is feeling like but I am sure they are thrilled. I can't thank the crowd enough, they have been very supportive,” Ashwin said after the match.

Even after registering a century at the Chepauk, R Ashwin went on to take the wicket of Rory Burns. Sharing that he would 'sleep well through the night' after his day's play, Ashwin credited his successful streak to batting coach Vikram Rathore.

“I will sleep well through the night, that is all that I am thinking. Even after the last Test, we spoke about how we are going to counter Leach and probably bring sweep to the game. Last time I was sweeping, I was 19 years old, I hit a bit of sweep shots well today. I am thankful the plan has paid off. Sort of had a very good day. I can’t say it’s been happening in the last three days, I have been practicing with Vikram Rathore (batting coach), I would love to credit him with how my batting has come through over the last four-five matches,” said Ashwin.

With England losing the wickets of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, and nightwatchman Jack Leach England needs 429 runs to win the match in the remaining two days of play.

(With Agency Inputs)

