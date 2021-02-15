Kaif Lauds 'Ashwin Sir's' Masterclass Against England, Takes A Dig At 'excuses' Over Pitch

Lauding Ravichandran Ashwin's super show at the Chepauk in the ongoing second Test between India and England, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took a comical dig at the huge uproar over the turning pitch in Chennai. Post Ashwin's century on day 3, Kaif remarked that the bowling all-rounder can begin a 'crash course' in batting and bowling on spin-friendly pitches. However, the former cricketer's praise for Ashwin had a pinch of sarcasm as he hit out at those complaining over the quality of the Chepauk pitch.

Kaif tweeted that 'special discount' would be given to those taking the tutorials who want to 'learn' and 'not find excuses'.

Want a crash course in batting and bowling on spin-friendly pitches? Meet Ashwin Sir. Tutorials available in Tamil, Hindi and English. New batch starting after this series, special discount for those who want to learn and not find excuses — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 15, 2021

After having registered his 29th five-for on Sunday, Ravichandran Ashwin led the Indian attack on day 3 as he notched up his fifth Test ton on a dusty Chennai pitch. The Indian bowling all-rounder stitched a significant 100-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli after the hosts lost half their side cheaply. Ashwin smashed 14 fours and 2 maximums as he extended India's lead to over 450 before England dismissed the whole side. Ashwin's gritty century to extend India's lead has been lauded by several veterans of the game terming his knock as a 'masterclass' for how to play on the Chepauk pitch.

Soon after registering his century, Ashwin returned to do what he does best, as he dismissed Rory Burns before end of play on day 3. Just before stumps, Ashwin accounted for Burns while Axar scalped two quick wickets of Sibley and nightwatchman Jack Leach. After losing 3 wickets for 53 runs, England needs 429 runs to win the match in the remaining two days of play.

Ashwin mutes noise over pitch

Downplaying the uproar over the turning pitch at the Chepauk in the second India-England Test, Ravichandran Ashwin mentioned he is unsure whether the England players have any complaints about the pitch and that it is quite natural for people to come up against adverse conditions and then be taken aback by it.

"I don't know if they have complaints. If they do, it's quite natural for people to come up against adverse conditions and then be taken aback by it. In all honesty, in the 7 days of Test cricket we have played s far, England have played really well, competed really well. But time and again, there are conditions which will challenge you, be it spin or be it seam," the veteran offie said. Earlier on Sunday, former English cricketers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen had blamed the dusty pitch at the Chepuak as the reason behind England's crumbling batting unit with the visitors being bundled out for merely 134.

