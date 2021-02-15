Cricketers React To Ashwin's Century; Laud His 'all-rounder Performance'

After bagging two consecutive fifers in ongoing India vs England Test series through his impactful bowling, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin let his bat do the talking as he crossed a century on day three of the ongoing second Test from the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Lauding his remarkable feat from his home ground in Chennai, fellow cricketers from India and across the world hailed Ashwin's brilliance, congratulating him for his all-round performance.

Indian cricketers laud Ashwin

What a brilliant performance by @ashwinravi99 👏 Well played , super proud of you! 🤗 #INDvENG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 14, 2021

Chepauk applauds you, the country applauds you 👏 Ashwin, what an all round performance! @ashwinravi99 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 15, 2021

When the whole whole world talks about it being a bad wicket,@ashwinravi99 gets a 100 batting at 7. I hope this lessens the doubts in all the pundits head. A certain game plan and implicit trust in defence gives you a great chance of doing well in this Chennai wicket #legend — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2021

What an outstanding performance from @ashwinravi99 . The fifer followed by a brilliant hundred in the second innings . Top class 🙌🏻 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 15, 2021

In my opinion this is the best reward for reaching out for excellence a local boy can get. period !

enjoyed it Ash @ashwinravi99

Well done. champion stuff!! Go well boys @BCCI — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) February 15, 2021

The Best TN has produced till date @ashwinravi99 way to go Ashaa.. 🙌🏼👏🏼💯👍🏼 #INDvsENG — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 15, 2021

International veterans laud Ashwin

Ashwin's successful feat also earned applauds from international legends along with the likes of Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan who had just the previous day, locked horns over their differing opinions on the Chepauk pitch.

Well played, just a terrific knock that was on a tough spinning surface ! India have now made 614 runs with one wicket in hand https://t.co/vWWcNGrX49 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 15, 2021

Ruthless performance by @ashwinravi99 !!! India have so many more skilled players for these conditions .. High class .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 15, 2021

Well played Chennai’s Super King !! Brilliant 100 from Ravi Ashwin ... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 15, 2021

R Ashwin bags a ton after fifer

Forming a crucial 49-run partnership with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin lifted India's score to 286, giving it a mammoth 481-run lead against England in the ongoing second India Vs England Test. The offie scored his fifth Test ton registering 106 runs off just 134 balls.

Yesterday, he had surpassed former offie Harbhajan Singh's Test wicket tally of 265 wickets after he bowled out the likes of opener Dom Sibley, number three batsman Dan Lawrence, middle-order batsman Ben Stokes and tail-enders Olly Stone, and Stuart Broad. He had previously picked up nine scalps at the very same venue in the previous Test which also included a six-wicket haul. He is now only behind former Indian skipper Anil Kumble, who heads the list with 350 wickets.

Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli registered a comeback after getting out at 0 in the last innings, striking 62 off 149 balls. Adding 96 runs for the seventh wicket with Ashwin, Kohli ultimately succumbed to Moeen Ali. England has been set a target of 482 to go 2-0 up in the four-match series.

