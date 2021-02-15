Last Updated:

Cricketers React To Ashwin's Century; Laud His 'all-rounder Performance'

Lauding his remarkable feat from his home ground in Chennai, fellow cricketers from India and across the world hailed Ashwin's brilliance.

Ravichandran Ashwin

After bagging two consecutive fifers in ongoing India vs England Test series through his impactful bowling, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin let his bat do the talking as he crossed a century on day three of the ongoing second Test from the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Lauding his remarkable feat from his home ground in Chennai, fellow cricketers from India and across the world hailed Ashwin's brilliance, congratulating him for his all-round performance. 

Indian cricketers laud Ashwin

International veterans laud Ashwin

Ashwin's successful feat also earned applauds from international legends along with the likes of Shane Warne and Michael Vaughan who had just the previous day, locked horns over their differing opinions on the Chepauk pitch. 

R Ashwin bags a ton after fifer

Forming a crucial 49-run partnership with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin lifted India's score to 286, giving it a mammoth 481-run lead against England in the ongoing second India Vs England Test. The offie scored his fifth Test ton registering 106 runs off just 134 balls. 

Yesterday, he had surpassed former offie Harbhajan Singh's Test wicket tally of 265 wickets after he bowled out the likes of opener Dom Sibley, number three batsman Dan Lawrence, middle-order batsman Ben Stokes and tail-enders Olly Stone, and Stuart Broad. He had previously picked up nine scalps at the very same venue in the previous Test which also included a six-wicket haul. He is now only behind former Indian skipper Anil Kumble, who heads the list with 350 wickets.

Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli registered a comeback after getting out at 0 in the last innings, striking 62 off 149 balls. Adding 96 runs for the seventh wicket with Ashwin, Kohli ultimately succumbed to Moeen Ali. England has been set a target of 482 to go 2-0 up in the four-match series.

(With Agency Inputs)

 

