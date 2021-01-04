Ashwin Takes A Sly Dig On 'BillGate' As India Reaches Sydney, All Players Test Negative

Amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged bio-bubble breach by 5 Indian players, the Men in Blue reached Sydney on Monday morning for the third Test of the series which is set to begin on January 7. Taking a pot shot at the controversy surrounding the alleged breach, off-spinner Ravi Ashwin termed the team's journey from Melbourne to Sydney as 'turbulent and scary'. The off-spinner's remarks also come amid the brewing squabble between the Australian government and Team India as the visitors have allegedly sought easing of restrictions in Brisbane for the fourth Test. The BCCI is yet to comment on both the matters.

Indian players test COVID negative

In a relief for the Indian team, all players underwent a COVID-19 test before their departure from Melbourne and have returned negative, the BCCI said on Monday morning. The test results should clear the way for the 5 players to join the squad who have been under the scanner for allegedly breaching the bio-bubble. The 5 players are - Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Rishabh Pant. As per Cricket Australia, the aforementioned 5 players had been placed under isolation after being separated from the rest of the team. Although, they have been allowed to train.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) chief Nick Hockley has asserted that the fourth Test at Gabba in Brisbane is set to be played as per the schedule. Dismissing the reports of concerns expressed by the Indian team, Hockley said that he has been in touch with the BCCI, adding that the Indian board has been 'fully across and supportive' of the quarantine rules in Brisbane.

"We've had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they're supportive ... Both teams have wanted to play the schedule as we've set out," he said.

India level series at MCG, eye lead at SCG

Staging a gutsy comeback in the second Test after the Adelaide rout, the touring Indian party without several key players defeated the Australians by 8 wickets to level the Test series 1-1 on Tuesday. The Indian bowlers worked in tandem to bundle the Aussies out for just 200 in their second innings as the batsmen just had to chase a paltry total of 70 which they did in style.

While Team India eyes to take the lead in the series at the SCG, they will have to answer a few questions surrounding their playing XI before they take the field on January 7. The Men in Blue have been dealt with severe blows as key bowlers including Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. The management has brought in Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan as their replacement. However, their inexperience in Tests, could see Ajinkya Rahane opt Shardul Thakur for the role of the third pacer. The stand-in skipper will also have to re-arrange the top order with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma into the team.

