BCCI's Bio-bubble Concerns Addressed By CA, Home Board Provides Update On Brisbane Test

After Team India levelled the four-match Test series at Melbourne, the focus now shifts to the third Test. However, even before the match gets underway, the schedule appears to have come under threat with multiple media reports claiming that India are unhappy with the strict quarantine measures imposed by Cricket Australia and the government authorities for the fourth Test in Brisbane.

The India vs Australia 3rd Test in the four-match series is set to be played in Sydney from Thursday, January 7 but Cricket Australia (CA) decided not to move the match in the wake of COVID-19 cases in the city's northern beaches. In the latest report that has emerged from Australia, CA has shown confidence that concerns among the Team India about playing the fourth Test of the series in Brisbane have been resolved, even though it was confirmed a second pitch will be prepared at the SCG as a back-up option.

India vs Australia 2021: Cricket Australia interim CEO on the Brisbane Test

According to a report published by cricket.com.au, CA's interim CEO Nick Hockley gave a clarification over unconfirmed reports about India's players being unhappy about the prospect of being subjected to strict quarantine protocols in line with the exemptions provided by Queensland authorities to allow travel from Sydney to Brisbane.

Hockley said in his statement s that he had been in contact with his counterparts at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the past 24 hours and clarified the restrictions that would be placed upon players from both teams in both Sydney and Brisbane. He also added that there has been "nothing formal from the BCCI" about India being reluctant to play the Brisbane Test and that they have been assured of some relaxation in protocols. He also added that both teams have wanted to play the schedule that the CA had set out.

The statement from Hockley comes after a perceived bio-bubble breach by Team India players. The news about Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, pacer Navdeep Saini and batsman Prithvi Shaw recently breaching bio-security protocols made headlines after a fan named Navaldeep Singh took to Twitter to share a series of tweets. He also posted a video on meeting the Team India stars at a restaurant and went on to claim that he had paid their food bill.

Currently, Queensland has closed its borders for those travelling from New South Wales due to the rising cases of coronavirus in its capital city Sydney. Meanwhile, both the teams on Monday flew from Melbourne to Sydney after their players and support staff returned negative for the coronavirus.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Sydney coronavirus cases

While the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is all set to host the India vs Australia 3rd Test of the series, as per the schedule, the SCG has slashed crowd capacity to 25% because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the state of New South Wales. As per the latest report by the Australian Broadcasting Corp, it is believed that there are 188 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

