Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Play Under Priyam Garg In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) recently revealed their 15-member team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, is placed alongside his former national teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The two senior players are set to play under the leadership of 20-year-old batting prodigy from Uttar Pradesh, Priyam Garg.

Suresh Raina gets re-united Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

The UPCA announced their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 squad on Saturday, January 2. Priyam Garg, who previously led the Under-19 Indian team in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, will now be leading veteran cricketers like Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his state side. Another prominent name to feature in the line-up is that of Ankit Rajpoot.

The upcoming tournament will see Suresh Raina returning to competitive cricket for the first time since his retirement. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season due to an injury, will also be making his comeback to competitive cricket. The two players have been long-time teammates in the Indian team as well as for their domestic side.

Uttar Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

While UPCA have announced a 15-member team for the tournament, they also revealed the names of seven stand-by players. The Uttar Pradesh-based side is placed in Group A alongside Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Railways and Tripura. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, also scheduled to launch India’s 2021 domestic season, will be played between January 10 and 31 among 38 teams.

Here is a look at the entire Uttar Pradesh squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Our team of rockstars have reached Bangalore to showcase their game in the upcoming #syedmushtaqalitrophy !! All the best to the team for a great performance!!

Swipe ⏩ to see the champions#UnstoppableUP #Upca #poweredbyfunngage pic.twitter.com/Tf5BRzAJll — UPCA (@UPCACricket) January 2, 2021

IPL 2021 updates

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will also serve as an ideal preparation campaign for cricketers as they gear up for the much-awaited Dream11 Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The IPL 2021 is scheduled to launch sometime in April, with further updates to be released soon by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

