Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Play Under Priyam Garg In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Sourav Ganguly health update: Dada's discharge likely Wednesday; no more surgery for now
Quick links:
The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) recently revealed their 15-member team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, is placed alongside his former national teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The two senior players are set to play under the leadership of 20-year-old batting prodigy from Uttar Pradesh, Priyam Garg.
Also Read | Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes As India Register Famous Win Against Australia
The UPCA announced their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 squad on Saturday, January 2. Priyam Garg, who previously led the Under-19 Indian team in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, will now be leading veteran cricketers like Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his state side. Another prominent name to feature in the line-up is that of Ankit Rajpoot.
The upcoming tournament will see Suresh Raina returning to competitive cricket for the first time since his retirement. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season due to an injury, will also be making his comeback to competitive cricket. The two players have been long-time teammates in the Indian team as well as for their domestic side.
Also Read | Rohit Sharma Subject To Funny Memes On Twitter After 'Bill Gate' Controversy
While UPCA have announced a 15-member team for the tournament, they also revealed the names of seven stand-by players. The Uttar Pradesh-based side is placed in Group A alongside Punjab, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Railways and Tripura. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, also scheduled to launch India’s 2021 domestic season, will be played between January 10 and 31 among 38 teams.
Our team of rockstars have reached Bangalore to showcase their game in the upcoming #syedmushtaqalitrophy !! All the best to the team for a great performance!!— UPCA (@UPCACricket) January 2, 2021
Swipe ⏩ to see the champions#UnstoppableUP #Upca #poweredbyfunngage pic.twitter.com/Tf5BRzAJll
Also Read | Kane Williamson Leaps Past Virat Kohli, Steve Smith To No.1 Spot In Test Rankings
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will also serve as an ideal preparation campaign for cricketers as they gear up for the much-awaited Dream11 Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The IPL 2021 is scheduled to launch sometime in April, with further updates to be released soon by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Also Read | Kane Williamson Breaks HUGE All-time New Zealand Record After Becoming World No.1 In Tests
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IND vs AUS 2020: Indians hit back in style at Pakistani trolls targeting team's cricketers
7 mins ago
Marcus Stoinis thrills Indian fans with blistering 55-ball 97 in BBL 2020 game: WATCH
12 mins ago
OPA vs OPU Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; Odisha T20 League 2020-21 preview
12 mins ago
NZ XI vs PK A live stream, pitch and weather report, team news, match preview
19 mins ago
BCCI's bio-bubble concerns addressed by CA, home board provides update on Brisbane Test
22 mins ago
Suresh Raina recalls Sachin Tendulkar's reaction after scoring landmark 100th ton
41 mins ago