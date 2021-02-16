Ashwin Thanks 'Knowledgeable Chennai Crowd' For Making Him Feel Like A Hero Post 2nd Test

After displaying a complete masterclass on how to play at the Chepauk, Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday thanked the 'knowledgable Chennai crowd' for turning up in numbers for the second Test against England. Ashwin, who picked up 8 wickets and scored a century as well as guiding India's comeback against England, also expressed gratitude to everyone who wished him over the last few days. The local Chennai-lad also thanked his home crowd for making him 'feel like a hero' as India levelled the four-match series at the Chepauk on Tuesday.

I can’t express how I feel right now, but I am so very grateful to each and everyone who has wished me over the last few days. I would also like to thank the #KnowledgableChennaiCrowd for turning up in numbers and making me feel like a hero. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/VXEgC0GU2D — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 16, 2021

'I get a hero's feeling'

The Men in Blue registered a massive 327-run victory over England on Tuesday morning as the visitors were skittled out early on Day 4 of the second Test. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ashwin highlighted that turn alone did not help him pick wickets but it took 'pace and guile' as well. The bowling all-rounder credited India's batting coach Vikram Rathore for being supportive and helping him improve his game with the bat. Moreover, he also mentioned his gritty innings in Sydney and Ajinkya Rahane's 'crucial role' as he elaborated on his performance at the Chepauk.

"As an eight-year-old I have come here on these very stands to watch cricket. I have played four Test matches here and easily this is the most special. I get a hero's feeling here playing cricket here. In Covid times this knowledgeable crowd came out in big numbers. They were 1-0 without the crowd, and we made it 1-1 with them. Hopefully, we can take it forward," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation.

India level series at Chepauk

India sealed a sensational win over England in the second Test as they bundled out the visitors for 164 runs on Day four to go 1-1 in the ongoing series. Ashwin returned to haunt England on Day 4, having tormented them with both bat and ball on the previous day and removed Ben Stokes & Lawrence to kick-start the proceedings for India. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav finally found a Test scalp to his name while debutant Axar Patel grabbed five scalps in the 2nd innings.

Chasing 482 runs, England resumed Day 4 at the Chepauk having already lost three wickets at the close of play on the previous day and struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking against a wicked pitch. With India going 1-1 in the series against England, its hopes to qualify for the World test Championship finals against New Zealand hangs in balance as the Men in Blue need to win the remainder of the two games to play the finals at Lord's.

