Kuldeep Yadav Finally Gets Wickets In Chennai Test, Fans Post Funny Memes For Celebrations

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav got the much-deserved opportunity in the second Test of the India vs England Test series 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The southpaw was constantly warming the India bench for the last three months, however, he finally managed to break into India's playing XI for the second Test.

Fans run meme riot after Kuldeep Yadav finally picks a wicket

Kuldeep's return wasn't the most memorable one as he only bowled six overs in the first innings where he gave away 16 runs and failed to pick a wicket. On the other hand, R Ashwin and Axar Patel bowled 23.5 and 20 overs respectively where they bagged five and two wickets each. The reason Ashwin and Axar bowled more overs was due to the behaviour of the pitch that was supporting finger spinners more than the wrist spinners.

Kuldeep might have gone wicketless in the first innings but the leg-spinner was rewarded for his patience. The 26-year-old managed to pick up his first wicket of the game in the second innings when he got rid of England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for 2. Kuldeep bowled a good length ball which Foakes swept but failed to keep it on the ground as Axar Patel took a simple catch at square leg.

Twitterati got buzzing as soon as Kuldeep managed to pick his first wicket of the match. Several reactions poured in as fans got creative and ran a meme riot to celebrate Kuldeep's first wicket in a long time. Here's how netizens reacted to Kuldeep's wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav's first international wicket in a long time

Meanwhile, India defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test of the India vs England Test series 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The commanding win has helped India draw the series level at 1-1 with two games to go. The third Test will be played from February 24 at the Ahmedabad new stadium in Motera. The third stadium will also be historic primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium with a reported capacity of more than 100,000.

