Asia Cup 2023: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Venues, Timings And Schedule

The much anticipated full detailed schedule of the Asia Cup has finally been revealed. Earlier BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had released the schedule last month. The 50 0ver tournament will be staged partly in Pakistan and Lahore and the Indian team will be playing all their matches in Kandy. The tournament will kickstart on 30th August as Pakistan will open their cam[paign against Nepal.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are joint host for this edition of Asia Cup

India will play in Sri Lanka only

Sti Lanka are the defending champion of the Asia Cup which was a 20 over tournament

Asia Cup full schedule released

The most awaited clash between India and Pakistan will be played at Kandy on 2nd September and the match will start at 3:00 PM IST. Two groups consisting of three teams have been formed and the top teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four. At this stage, all sides will be pitted against each other once and the top teams will qualify for the summit clash.

India can face Pakistan three times in Asia Cup

There is a chance that both India and Pakistan face each other thrice in this tournament. For that to happen they will have to make sure they qualify for the Super Four as they are bound to meet in the knockouts if they top their respective groups. If they succeed in securing a berth in the final the tournament could see an epic end in Colombo. All the match will start at 3:00 PM IST.