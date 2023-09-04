Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face Nepal in a must-win encounter of the Asia Cup today in order to progress for the super-four round of the continental cup. Men in blue will be without Jasprit Bumrah who went back last night for the birth of his first-child. Check out all the match related information regarding Dream11, IND Vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Playing Tips and form your team accordingly.

3 Things you need to know

India vs Nepal will be played for the first time in cricket history

Nepal lost its 1st match against Pakistan by 238 runs

Rain is expected to play spoilsport in this game

READ: 'They are superstars': Nepal skipper showers massive praise on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about India vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, IND vs NEP Dream11 fantasy playing tips, Asia Cup fantasy tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

IND vs NEP: Toss update

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XIs

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal Playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan Chhetri, Lalit Rajbanshi

IND vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Md. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), S Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 match Dream11 Fantasy Playing Tips

Jasprit Bumrah will not play today's match

Mohammed Shami is expected to be included in playing XI

Ishan Kishan is expected to retain the No. 5 spot

READ: Click here for IND vs NEP live updates

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 match: Weather Report

If we look at the forecast in Pallekele on the match day we might see rain once again hinder the proceedings. As per the forecast, there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation and the temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023 match: Pitch report

The Pallekele Cricket Stadium boasts an outstanding batting surface celebrated for its favourability towards batters. Fast bowlers typically find limited assistance from the pitch, creating an ideal setting for stroke play and commendable batting displays.

India vs Nepal live streaming: How to watch IND vs NEP match

The match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka on 4th September and will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar App along with Star Sports network.

READ: 'I believe the batter who..': Gambhir contradicts his Dhoni-WC six comment, netizens react