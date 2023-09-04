Quick links:
Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face Nepal in a must-win encounter of the Asia Cup today in order to progress for the super-four round of the continental cup. Men in blue will be without Jasprit Bumrah who went back last night for the birth of his first-child. Check out all the match related information regarding Dream11, IND Vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Playing Tips and form your team accordingly.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about India vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, IND vs NEP Dream11 fantasy playing tips, Asia Cup fantasy tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Nepal Playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan Chhetri, Lalit Rajbanshi
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Md. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), S Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohammed Siraj
If we look at the forecast in Pallekele on the match day we might see rain once again hinder the proceedings. As per the forecast, there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation and the temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
The Pallekele Cricket Stadium boasts an outstanding batting surface celebrated for its favourability towards batters. Fast bowlers typically find limited assistance from the pitch, creating an ideal setting for stroke play and commendable batting displays.
The match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka on 4th September and will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar App along with Star Sports network.
