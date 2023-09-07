Asia Cup 2023: India Might Be Eliminated If All Super Fours Matches Are Rained Out

The Asia Cup 2023, one of cricket's most popular tournaments, is currently being held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. This tournament serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, generating immense excitement among fans eager to witness renowned cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Babar Azam in action. While Afghanistan and Nepal have already been knocked out of the tournament, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh moved to the Super Fours.

3 things you need to know

India will play their next match against Pakistan on September 10

After the Pakistan clash, India will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

The final of the Asia Cup 2023 is slated to be held on September 17

What happens if all five Super Four matches are washed out?

India commenced their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 1, but the match ended in disappointment due to heavy rain, resulting in a below-par batting performance by India. The game was ultimately called a draw, with both teams receiving one point each. India then locked horns against Nepal in their next group-stage match, where they handed the Greenhorns a 10-wicket defeat.

The Asia Cup is reaching its crucial stages as the Super Four phase kicked off with the Pakistan-Bangladesh clash at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The comprehensive seven-wicket victory by the Men in Green over Shakib Al Hasan's team marked the conclusion of the Pakistan leg of the competition. The remaining five Super Four matches and the final will be held at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

However, a significant threat looms over the competition due to adverse weather conditions. Colombo has experienced heavy rainfall and flood-like situations in recent weeks, and the weather forecast for the upcoming days doesn't look promising. Weather.com predicts over 80% chance of rain from September 9 to September 17.

The high likelihood of rain raises concerns about the matches in Colombo. The India-Pakistan game during the group stage in Pallekele was already washed out, and the current forecast in Colombo suggests the possibility of more matches being affected. There is a fear that all five games could be abandoned due to rain, resulting in points being shared.

In the worst-case scenario where all five games in Colombo are washed out, Pakistan would qualify for the final as the sole team with a victory, holding four points. Group stage points are not carried forward to the next round. Both India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play all three games in Colombo, leaving them with three points each in this scenario. Bangladesh's loss in Lahore would prove costly, leaving them with only two points.

In this situation, both India and Sri Lanka would be in contention for a final spot, with equal points and net run rates. This would lead to a coin toss between captains Rohit Sharma and Dasun Shanaka to determine who advances to face Pakistan in the final.

