Asia Cup 2023: Top run getters, wicket takers and updated points table after PAK vs BAN

Pakistan claimed their first point in the Asia Cup Super Fours as they defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in an Asia Cup Super Four encounter in Lahore. Haris Rauf (6-0-19-4) proved to be the main difference for the Bangladeshi batters, who were also troubled relentlessly by Naseem Shah (5.4-0-34-3) after Shakib-Al-Hasan opted to bat.

Bangladesh were eventually bundled out for a paltry 193 in just 38.4 overs, despite a 100-run stand and twin half-centuries by Shakib (53 off 57 balls) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (64 off 87 balls).

3 things you need to know:

India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have all qualified for the Asia Cup Super Fours round

India last won the Asia Cup in 2018 which was played in the UAE

After the Asia Cup, India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series before the World Cup

The target was never going to pose a problem for the hosts, who knocked it off in just 39.3 overs. Even though Fakhar Zaman's lean patch continued and Babar Azam was played on by a delivery from Taskin Ahmed that kept low, southpaw Imam was grace personified en route his 84-ball knock.

In all, he hit five fours and four sixes while anchoring the innings in company of Mohammad Rizwan (63 not out off 79 balls). The duo added 85 runs for the third wicket and ensured that there are no hiccups in the chase. Two of his sixes -- a pull-shot over mid-wicket off Mehidy Hasan Miraj and an inside out loft over long-off against Shakib bore testimony to Imam's talent. Pakistan will now head to Colombo once again to face arch-rivals India in their second Super Four game on Sunday. ACC Asia Cup 2023: Points table after PAK vs BAN match.

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR points NRR Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.051 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.051

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Most Run scorer

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN): 193 runs in 2 innings

193 runs in 2 innings Babar Azam (PAK): 151 runs in 1 innings

151 runs in 1 innings Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN): 117 runs in 3 innings

117 runs in 3 innings Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG): 110 runs in 2 innings

110 runs in 2 innings Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK): 109 runs in 1 innings

ACC Asia Cup 2023: Top Wicket takers

Haris Rauf (PAK): 9 wickets in 3 matches

9 wickets in 3 matches Naseem Shah (PAK): 7 wickets in 3 matches

7 wickets in 3 matches Shaheen Afridi (PAK): 7 wickets in 3 matches

7 wickets in 3 matches Taskin Ahmed (BAN): 6 wickets in three matches

6 wickets in three matches Shoriful Islam (BAN): 5 wickets in 3 matches

(With PTI inputs)