PCB Likely To Reject Asia Cup 2023 'hybrid Model' Approved By The ACC

Why you're reading this: With the approval of the hybrid model, the row over Asia Cup 2023 finally appeased last week. However, the clash between BCCI over PCB could possibly reignite as the authoritative figure in Pakistan Cricket Board is set to change soon. Since Najam Sethi has renounced from the race that will lead to the new PCB chairman, the accepted structure of the continental cup could get a rehash.

3 things you need to know:

ACC has accepted the hybrid model proposed by PCB

Interim Chief Najam Sethi, who was behind the hybrid model, has exited from the race to become PCB chief

Zaka Ashraf is the primary contender to take the top spot

Also Read | Zaka Ashraf Favorite To Become New PCB Chairman After Najam Sethi Pulls Out Of Race

PCB might likely reject 'hybrid model' accepted by the ACC

The interim PCB chief, Najam Sethi, who was expected to take charge of the PCB full-time after the scheduled culmination of the pro-tem setup, has rather exited from the contention citing potential political unrest. Thus, the possibility of Zaka Ashraf taking the helm has increased and so appeared the concerns regarding the operationalisation of current hybrid model.

With the Asian Cricket Council zeroing in on the schedule and venues of the Asia Cup 2023, the potential chief is not content with the output that Pak has been handed it and has expressed his take on the hybrid model.

"The first point is that I had rejected the hybrid model in the past itself - because I do not agree with it. The board of the Asian Cricket Council had decided that it should be held in Pakistan, then we should host it," Ashraf said during a press conference in the Pakistan capital on Wednesday.

Also Read | 'Understand BCCI's Position': PCB Chief Grateful As Hybrid Model For Asia Cup Gets Nod

He further said that the model is unfair to Pakistan as most of the crucial matches are set to take place outside the country. "All the main matches are happening outside (of Pakistan) (Teams like) Nepal and Bhutan are going to play in Pakistan - which is not fair for Pakistan. I do not know what the board has decided previously, I do not have access to the information. "I will check, whatever is doable in the shortest possible time, will do that for the betterment of Pakistan," he said.

Addressing the comments made by Ashraf, an ACC board member has disseminated that the Asia Cup will proceed as it has been decided. "The Asia Cup model has been accepted by ACC and there would be no change. Ashraf is free to say whatever he wants," an ACC board member told PTI.

While nothing is concrete about what modification the change in power at PCB will induce, but with a little over 2 months left before the start of Asia Cup 2023, any change now could be unlikely.