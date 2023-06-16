'Understand BCCI's position': PCB chief grateful as hybrid model for Asia Cup gets nod

Why you are reading this: After months of disagreement, the BCCI and PCB have finally reached the same page on the position of Asia Cup 2023. The conundrum that continued for months has apparently been appeased after Asian Cricket Council accepted Pakistan Cricket Board's proposal of a Hybrid model. Upon receiving the approval, the PCB chief expressed gratitude to Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah. So, what is the new structure of the Asia Cup 2023 under the Hybrid Model? Will Pakistan host the eminent tournament? Read on.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan was entrusted to host Asia Cup 2023

BCCI expressed security issues prevailing in the host nation and made it clear that India will not travel

To solve the impasse, Asian Cricket Council accepted PCB's Hybrid Model

ACC approves PCB's Hybrid Model

The Asia Cup 2023, which for the most part remained as the bone of contention between BCCI and PCB, has finally been given the clean chit to go ahead. The boards locked horns over its venue and BCCI remained firm that Team India will not travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns. The back-and-forth, which even saw PCB's threat of not willing to take part in the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2023, finally culminated as Pakistan came up with a Hybrid Model and BCCI apparently complied.

Under the Hybrid Model, the Asia Cup 2023 will take place from August 31 to September 17. According to it, Pakistan would play its group stage matches at home and would allow India to play its matches in some other country, which in this case is Sri Lanka. Pak will host 4 matches and Sri Lanka will host as many as 9 matches of the continental cup.

PCB chief expresses gratitude to Jay Shah

PCB chief Najam Sethi is elated after ACC decision to zero in on the Hybrid Model. In a follow-up statement, Sethi expressed contentment with the decision of the cricketing body and took into account the efforts of Jay Shah.

"I am elated that our hybrid version for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 has been accepted. This means the PCB will remain as the event host and stage matches in Pakistan with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which was required due to the Indian cricket team’s inability to travel to Pakistan," Najam Sethi said in a statement from Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI’s position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders," he added.

"I appreciate the efforts of ACC President Jay Shah to strengthen the council so that we can collectively continue to protect each other's interests and also provide opportunities and platforms to emerging Asian nations," he added.

"In this background, the hybrid model was the best solution and that’s precisely why I advocated for it so strongly. The acceptance of the hybrid model means the event will take place as originally planned, the ACC will stay together and united, and the great game of cricket will continue to thrive and move forward in what will be interesting and exciting times for the subcontinent cricket fans in the coming 20 months," he added.