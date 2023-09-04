'These Were 2-3 Pakistanis.'': Gambhir Reveals Real 'truth' About Viral Asia Cup Video

During the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal, Gautam Gambhir, a former cricketer turned commentator, was involved in a controversial incident. As he was walking past a group of fans in the stands, some of them began to direct verbal volleys at him. In response, the 2011 World Cup winner, Gambhir, turned around and made an obscene gesture, which was caught on camera.

The video, in which Gambhir could be seen making the indecent gesture is doing rounds on various social media platforms. Gautam Gambhir is currently a member of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, a portion of which is taking place in Sri Lanka.

Gambhir annoyed at fans shouting anti-India slogans

One notable incident involved Gambhir criticizing the Indian cricket board for participating in multi-nation tournaments against Pakistan while boycotting bilateral series. However, Gambhir faced intense trolling from fans when they observed him commentating during the Asia Cup alongside former Pakistan players.

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on his viral video

#WATCH | Kandy, Sri Lanka | On his recent viral video during Asia Cup 2023, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir says, "What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you… pic.twitter.com/RX4MJVhmyd — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

India's run in Asia Cup 2023 so far

After the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match was abandoned, both the teams shared one point each and Pakistan made it to the Super 4 stage. The Indian team will now face Nepal in the must-win game on September 4, 2023, in Kandy. Team India's middle order performed brilliantly against Pakistan whereas, the Indian bowlers didn't get a match practice.

