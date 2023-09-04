Gautam Gambhir picks India's World Cup squad, no place for Rahul Dravid's choice at no.4

Gautam Gambhir has picked up his squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. Earlier Indian selectors picked up an 18-member squad for the Asia Cup. Sanju Samson was selected as the reserve wicketkeeper.

India will host the ICC ODI World Cup later this year

The Men in Blue last lifted the World Cup back in 2011

Gautam Gambhir played a pivotal part in the final against Sri Lanka

Gautam Gambhir picked up his ICC World Cup squad

During India's Asia Cup encounter against Nepal, the World Cup winner shared his squad while commentating during the match. There was a notable omission as the former Kolkata Knight Riders preferred Suryakumar Yadav over Shreyas Iyer in the Indian middle order.

(Gautam Gambhir's predicted India squad for 2023 ODI World Cup / Image: Disney+Hostar)

Gambhir also included talented all rounder Washington Sundar and kept the Indian bowling lineup intact which means there was no pace for Yuzvendra Chahal. Also, Shardul Thakur failed to find a place in his squad.

India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup solely for the first time in history and the onus will be on the Men in Blue to take up the challenge as they are regarded as one of the favourites.

Gautam Gambhir's ICC ODI World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami