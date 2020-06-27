Atherton Awaits India's Game-plan For Steve Smith; Lauds Rohit Sharma's Fluid Strokeplay

Former England skipper Michael Atherton eagerly awaits to see how India will tackle the Steve Smith menace in their much-anticipated tour to Down Under later this year. Atherton, a fan of Smith's unorthodox & unusual style of batting, believes that a strong pace attack is a must-require component for a team eyeing to overpower the Aussies on their home turf. India are scheduled to take on Australia in a four-match Test series later in December, with the second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Atherton awaits to see India's plan for Smith

Speaking at the Sony Ten's Pit Stop show, Atherton confessed that he was a fan of Steve Smith - largely due to the batting maestro's unorthodox style of batting and said that it would be interesting to see what India's plans were for Smith. The former England cricketer pointed out that a strong pace attack was needed to conquer the Australians in Down Under and believed that India boasted of a menacing bowling attack featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma. Atherton also pointed out that India's bowling attack, back in 1993, consisted majorly of spinners but now had a never-possessed before depth.

"The one thing I do enjoy watching about Indian batsmen is that they look very natural to me, and not over-coached and not forced, fluid and fluent and of course, no better example than that of Rohit Sharma. "That top of the order is so important in Australia. Because if you can have a solid successful start there, as soon as that Kookaburra ball loses its shine, you can have some lovely batting conditions there," he added.

CA confirms India's tour to Down Under

Cricket Australia announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, ex-CA CEO Kevin Roberts also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change. The schedule confirms India's tour of Australia for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. The second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

