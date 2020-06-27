Inzamam Alleges Negligence From PCB's Medical Staff Towards Coronavirus Positive Players

Former Pakistan coach Inzamam-ul-Haq slammed PCB's medical staff for not attending to the calls of the players who have tested positive for coronavirus. The former Pakistan skipper alleged 'bad attitude' from the Board's support staff towards the players who were 'seeking advice' after being tested positive for COVID. Ten Pakistan players, including Muhammed Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, and Fakhar Zaman, and one support staff have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the team's departure to England.

READ | PCB Annual Budget: More Money For Domestic Compared To International Cricket

'Really bad attitude'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said that he was informed by his sources that the PCB's medical staff had ignored the calls of the coronavirus positive players who were attempting to seek advice from them and called it a bad attitude. Further, the former skipper said that the players whose results returned positive should have been taken care of by the PCB instead of sending them home and said that they must have 'felt bad' for not receiving the Board's support in these 'difficult times'. Inzamam urged PCB to properly look after their players, citing Muhammed Hafeez's case as an example of what could possibly happen if the Board neglected the players. The ex-skipper also suggested that the players who have tested positive should be kept at the NCA instead of sending them back home as there was enough space and said that it was the duty of the PCB to look after their players.

READ | Hardik Pandya Has Question For Natasa Stankovic In New Pic, To-be-mom Has Sweet Answer

Pakistan team to reach England on June 28

Despite Pakistan's 10 players testing COVID-19 positive, their tour of England is set to go ahead as the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the Men in Green will arrive in the United Kingdom on June 28. The Pakistan team will begin their 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester soon after their arrival. With the second round of COVID-19 test results of the Pakistan team set to be announced on Saturday, the team will undergo another round of testing after landing in the UK. Meanwhile, the entire 30-man English squad has tested COVID-19 negative and have begun preparations.

READ | MCA Writes To CM Uddhav Thackeray, Seeks Guidelines To Resume Training Amid COVID

After completing their 14-day isolation period, the Men in Green will move on to Derbyshire’s The Incora County Ground on Monday 13 July to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches. Only those players who test negative after arriving in England on Sunday will be allowed to proceed ahead with the squad. The behind-closed-doors schedule for these fixtures will be announced in due course.

READ | Mumbai Indians Coach Robin Singh's Car Impounded By Police For Violating Lockdown Rules