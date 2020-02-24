AU W Vs SL W Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Women's T20 WC Match Preview

Sri Lanka Women will face Australia Women in the fifth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Monday at the W.A.C.A Ground, Perth. Australia won the T20 World Cup in the 2018 edition of the competition and are currently the defending champions. Here is every detail that you need to know about the AU W vs SL W live match including the AU vs SL W live streaming, AU W vs SL W live score and AU W vs SL Women head to head details.

ALSO READ | 'Blind' Love: 78-y.o visually challenged Allan Jones loves 'feeling' cricket from stadium

AU W vs SL W live streaming details

For watching the AU W vs SL W live match on television, it can be done so in India on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. For the AU W vs SL W live streaming, it can be done on Hotstar and JioTV. SuperSport and Fox Sports in South Africa and Australia online would work for the AU W vs SL W live streaming for the AU W vs SL live match for fans in those countries respectively.

For AU W vs SL W live score, highlights and updates, the ICC's official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages can be followed along with their official website.

ALSO READ | IPL turned around Indian cricket: Afridi

AU W vs SL Women head to head: Pitch and weather report

Out of the 35 domestic T20s that have been played at the WACA, 18 have been won by the chasing team. The average score batting first at the ground is 158. The highest score at the ground is 203/7. According to AccuWeather, Perth will see a high temperature of 30-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 21-degree Celcius during the AU W vs SL W live match. There is a fair chance of the area facing rain.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ahead of 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra', RJD's Tejashwi Yadav plays Cricket

AU W vs SL W live streaming: Match preview

Australia's first match was against India Women and their opponents won by 17 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner. Their best bowlers in the game were Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen. Sri Lanka's first match was against New Zealand Women and their opponents won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Chamari Atapattu and Harshitha Madavi. Their best bowlers were Chamari Atapattu and Kavisha Dilhari.

A close AU W vs SL W live match can be expected but Australia might take the win due to the home advantage. Rain interruption could also be an affecting factor in the AU W vs SL W live score.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma cheers for the Indian women's cricket team for T20 championship