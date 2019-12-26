The Debate
The Debate
Spectators At MCG Break Record As 80,473 Fans Check In To Watch Boxing Day Test

Cricket News

Yet another record was broken on the occasion of the rare Boxing Day Test between neighbours Australia & New Zealand, this time, by the spectators - 80,473 fans

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
MCG

Yet another record was broken on the occasion of the rare Boxing Day Test between neighbours Australia and New Zealand, this time, by the spectators as a record number of 80,473 fans flocked to the Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) to catch the action. This has been the first time that 80,000 fans have gathered to watch a match between Australia and New Zealand. New Zealand won the toss and put Australia to bat first, following which the visitors struck gold early on Day one to put Australia in a sticky situation. However, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne ensured that the scoreboard kept ticking for Australia. Marnus Labuschagne brought up his seventh Test half-century before he was dismissed by Wagner when he was on 67 runs. Steve Smith went on till the end of the day's play and remained unbeaten at 77 runs as Australia closed Day one on 257-4. 

Spectators break a record at MCG

Livid Labuschagne hits his chewing gum for six 

Marnus Labuschagne's run-riot came to an end in a disappointing fashion as Colin de Grandhomme provided the visitors with the perfect breakthrough on Day one of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on Thursday. Marnus Labuschagne looked in fine touch, as he has been in this year, and got to his seventh Test fifty, building a strong partnership with Steve Smith. However, de Grandhomme's delivery ricocheted off Labuschagne's elbow, crashing into the stumps and bringing Labuschagne's knock to an end. A flustered Labuschagne looked livid with himself as he sent his chewing gum for a six in frustration while walking back to the dressing room. However, Steve Smith registered his first fifty for the summer, helping Australia regain hold on the game after losing three wickets on the first day. 

Published:
COMMENT
