Shikhar Dhawan Names New 'head Coach' In Latest Instagram Post After Ranji Trophy Ton

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has made a comeback into the national team's squad after being sidelined due to an injury prior to the recently-concluded series against the West Indies. The southpaw has found a place in India's squads for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and three-match ODI series against Australia at home. Prior to playing the Lankans in the first T20I in Guwahati on January 5, Shikhar Dhawan wants to spend "quality family time". On Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan shared an adorable video of him amusingly being hit by his son Zoravar, who was trying to motivate him to play. Dhawan wrote "My head coach motivating me to play. Gabbar ko sirf chota gabbar hi maar sakta hai. Zoravar and my wife are coming to visit & I am so excited to spend quality family time with them."

Shikhar Dhawan's post

In the video, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen playing with his son. He is being kicked playfully by his son. Harbhajan Singh was left in splits as the offie commented laughing emojis on Dhawan's post.

Shikhar Dhawan ready to make a fresh start

Suffering from a fractured finger, swollen neck, bruised eye and gashed knee, Dhawan had a painful 2019. But the southpaw is ready to make a fresh start. He claimed that "class is permanent" and that he "hasn't forgotten how to bat". Dhawan, who will captain Delhi in their Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad, is making a comeback after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which required 25 stitches. While he is back in the Indian team, he knows that the road ahead is a bit tricky with KL Rahul in red-hot form in white-ball cricket.

