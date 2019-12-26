Malik's Attempt To Taunt India Fails Miserably As Netizens Remind Him Who The Boss Is

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's attempts to taunt India on Christmas failed as netizens gave Pakistan fans a gentle reminder as to who the better side was. Shoaib Malik took to Twitter to post a photo of himself featuring in Pakistan's victory against India on 25th December in 2012 and wished his followers both 'Merry Christmas' and 'Happy 25th December', taking a dig at India. However, netizens refused to spare Shoaib Malik, as they provided him with visuals that do not appease any Pakistani cricketer or fan. In the first T20 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2012, India fell prey to Pakistan's bowling, setting a target of just 134 runs. Pakistan chased down the target with two balls left to spare as Shoaib Malik led the visitors to a win with a knock of 57 runs.

READ | Shikhar Dhawan Proud Of Being Responsible After Scoring Ranji Trophy Hundred Vs Hyderabad

Malik attempts to taunt India

Merry Christmas dosto 🙏🏼



and a very happy 25th December 💥 pic.twitter.com/imtosyKgJU — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 25, 2019

READ | Virender Sehwag Reveals New Year's 2019 Plans On Instagram, Chris Gayle Left Impressed

Netizens remind Malik who the boss is

Merry Christmas hope pakistan will give some fight into next matches . 😇 pic.twitter.com/XcGyvwkRwD — Lalit Rajput (@LalitRa26108190) December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas dosto 🙏🏼

and a very happy 25th December 💥

😂😂😂🤙🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/jUTwkcjppI — NTR Fans World (@urstruleyurfan) December 25, 2019

Wish u the same bro ❤ pic.twitter.com/zh2gfAdKQG — ㄕЯ∆и∑∑ɬｻ (@PrAnU_97) December 25, 2019

READ | Ranji Trophy: Jasprit Bumrah Opts Out Of Gujarat Vs Kerala Due To "Over Restrictions"

Dhoni Bags Skipper & Wicketkeeper Role In Australia's ODI Team Of The Decade

One 50-over World Cup, a Champions Trophy, number one positions for the Men in Blue across all three formats - all this under the helm of one man - MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper, who is currently in what can be called the twilight of his career, has seen it all, been there done that and has played a huge role in handing the responsibility of the team to the youngsters in order to take the game forward. With the big win in 2011 followed by the Champions Trophy win in 2013, MS Dhoni went on to become India's best captain for a long time before current skipper Kohli managed to breach his former's records. As the decade came to a close, Cricket Australia named their ODI team of the decade and there were no surprises when one saw MS Dhoni as the captain and wicketkeeper of the side. Apart from Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma found themselves places in the team while banned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Sri Lanka's Malinga are the other sub-continental players who made it to the list.

READ |Shikhar Dhawan Names New 'head Coach' In Latest Instagram Post After Ranji Trophy Ton