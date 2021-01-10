Aus Skipper Tim Paine Fined 15 Percent Of His Match Fee For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced that Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ICC, in a statement, said: "Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match'."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Paine, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident happened on Day 3 of the ongoing contest on Saturday following an unsuccessful review during India's first innings and the on-field umpire at that point in time was Paul Wilson. It had so happened that during an over bowled by veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, India's number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was caught in close on the leg-side by Matthew Wade, and a huge appeal was made for the same.

However, Wilson was not convinced and therefore, the decision went in the batsman's favour after which the hosts decided to get it reviewed. But luck did not favour the Aussies even there as the third umpire Bruce Oxenford could not succeed in finding any conclusive evidence on Snicko and Hot Spot due to which the batsman was given the benefit of doubt and Pujara's stay at the crease prolonged as the umpire's call was not out.

What happened next?

The decision did not go down well with captain Tim Paine as he lost his composure and was involved in a heated exchange with the umpire. As per reports, the stump mic had caught Paine saying that the third umpire needed to examine the off-side Hot Spot rather than looking at just the leg-side version.

