Australia Coach Justin Langer 'a Bit Relieved' After Getting Key Wicket Of Rohit Sharma

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Sunday said that they are in a great position in the ongoing third Test against India after dismissing opening batsman Rohit Sharma before the end of the fourth day's play at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 'Hitman' looked in splendid form as he scored a fine half-century during India's mammoth run chase of 407 and just when it appeared that he would covert his solid 50 into an impactful one, his stay at the crease came to an abrupt end for 52 when he was caught by Mitchell Starc at fine-leg off Pat Cummins in the 31st over.

'It is a bit of relief for us': Justin Langer

"It is a bit of relief for us to get rid of Rohit Sharma. He is a world-class player and we know he is one of the great all-time ODI players. So, if he was out there he gonna keep scoring runs quickly. There is very little on this wicket so we gonna squeeze really hard and keep the pressure on. We just need to keep doing what we are doing. A little bit of invariable bounce and hopefully that plays a part for us," Langer said in the virtual press conference after the conclusion of play on day four.

Australia in the driver's seat

Australia had declared their second innings for 312/6 with stellar half-centuries from Steve Smith (81), Marnus Labuschagne (73) and vital contribution from all-rounder Cameron Green in the middle-order who contributed with 84 as the Aussies set India a mammoth target of 407 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

In reply, the visitors have already lost their openers Sharma and Shubman Gill as they finished Day 4 at 96/2 with stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 4 and 9 respectively.

The Men In Blue still need 309 runs to win on the final day of this Test match. At the same time, they will have to play out of their skins in the remaining three sessions to ensure that the contest ends in a stalemate.

