Tim Paine Swears At On-field Umpire After An Unsuccessful Review On Day 2 Of SCG Test

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine ended up abusing the on-field umpire in the heat of the moment during the ongoing third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Tim Paine swears at the on-field umpire

The incident happened on Day 3 of the ongoing contest on Saturday following an unsuccessful review during India's first innings and the on-field umpire at that point in time was Paul Wilson. It had so happened that during an over bowled by veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, India's number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was caught in close on the leg-side by Matthew Wade, and a huge appeal was made for the same.

READ: Former Cricketers Strongly Back Bumrah-Siraj After Being Subjected To Racial Abuse In SCG

However, Wilson was not convinced and therefore, the decision went in the batsman's favour after which the hosts decided to get it reviewed. But luck did not favour the Aussies even there as the third umpire Bruce Oxenford could not succeed in finding any conclusive evidence on Snicko and Hot Spot due to which the batsman was given the benefit of doubt and Pujara's stay at the crease prolonged as the umpire's call was not out.

READ: Ashwin Reveals He Too Faced Racial Abuse In Sydney In 2011; 'Don't Know Why They Do It'

What happened next?

The decision did not go down well with captain Tim Paine as he lost his composure and was involved in a heated exchange with the umpire. As per reports, the stump mic had caught Paine saying that the third umpire needed to examine the off-side Hot Spot rather than looking at just the leg-side version.

READ: Harbhajan Singh Shares Personal Experience Of Racial Abuse, Asks 'How Do You Stop Them?'

Can Tim Paine's actions invite any kind of consequences?

As per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct, the Test specialist's actions could invite a fine. Sections 2.3 and 2.8 of the ICC's code relates to the "use of an audible obscenity during an international match" and "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.