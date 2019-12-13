Aus Vs NZ: Watch Fitness Freak Neil Wagner Do Push-ups In Perth's 45 Degrees Heat

The first Test between Australia and New Zealand went underway at the Perth Stadium on Thursday, December 12. New Zealand bowlers ground across two days under the scorching sun as the Australian batters made full use of the batting-friendly conditions. Amidst the Perth heat, New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner was seen doing push-ups after the lunch break.

Neil Wagner is a fitness freak!



(It's currently 37C in Perth too!) #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/tUcalCnumG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Aus vs NZ: Fitness freak Neil Wagner does push-ups amidst Perth’s scorching heat

Left-arm pacer Neil Wagner was seen doing push-ups during the Australian innings. After Australia were bowled out for 416, Wagner was asked why he pulled off the exercise. He said that he did it just to get his body going after staying on the field for more than 100 overs.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Riding on Marnus Labuschagne’s epic 143, Australia batted for 146.2 overs (a day-and-a-half) to score 416. Neil Wagner bowled 37 overs and accounted for four wickets during the course of the Australian innings. Apart from dismissing David Warner, Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon, Wagner also brought curtains to Labuschagne’s 240-ball innings of 143.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Neil Wagner eventually ended the first innings with figures of 37-7-92-4. New Zealand will now bat against the Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. The ongoing Test between the two nations is the first of the 3-match Trans-Tasman Trophy Test series. Australia are the current trophy holders, having won their previous Test series 2-0 in 2016. The ongoing series also forms a part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head make their way to the middle to begin day two #AUSvNZ



📺: Channel 7 and Foxtel

📻: ABC, Macquarie, SEN

📱: CA Live app

💻: https://t.co/0Uay6Vh9fg



And stream all the action via Kayo: https://t.co/ehGlnLPXR3 pic.twitter.com/nyh4pA4uhk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari