Aus Vs NZ: Henry Nicholls' One-handed Stunner Denies Steve Smith 5th Boxing Day Ton

The prized wicket of Australian star batsman Steve Smith doesn't come easy and it required some brilliance from New Zealand to get rid of the No.2 ranked Test batsman in the world in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Day 2 on Friday. Smith seemed to be on his way to yet another century when Henry Nicholls produced a moment of magic, holding on to a spectacular catch off Neil Wagner's bowling. This was the third consecutive instance when the left-arm pacer had managed to take Smith's wicket, having previously done so in both the innings of the series opener at Perth.

Wagner has been having a go at Steve Smith with bodyline bouncers ever since the series started. The Kiwi speedster was finally rewarded for his patience and persistence as Smith edged one off the shoulder of the bat, only for Henry Nicholls to grab a sensational catch at gully while stretching backward. The Australian star was dismissed for 85, as he was denied another Test hundred during the ongoing home summer.

Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith's wicket

✈ We have takeoff! ✈



A flying Henry Nicholls takes a screamer in the gully to remove Steve Smith! @bet365_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/SlCDEWXNSY — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2019

Had the wicket not fallen, Smith could have scored his 5th consecutive ton at the MCG in Boxing Day Tests as he was caught by Nicholls just 15 runs short of the three-figure mark. New Zealand were charged up with Smith's dismissal for obvious reasons. However, Travis Head and skipper Tim Paine counter-attacked with intent in their unbeaten 52-run partnership to go into lunch at 336/5.

Steve Smith blocks out boos

Smith walked to the crease at the fall of Australia's second wicket, in front of a record crowd of more than 80,000, which was the biggest attendance ever for a day's play in an MCG Test. However, the batting superstar was greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers. He was booed probably because of serving a 12-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering affair in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018. Smith, who was captaining Australia that time, will now be eligible to regain Australia's captaincy role in March 2020.

