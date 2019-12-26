Aus Vs NZ: Steve Smith Reveals His Secret Santa & The Christmas Gift He Received From Him

Australia are currently facing New Zealand in a 3-match Test series as 2020 arrives. The first Test at Perth was won by the Aussies and the Kiwis will want to keep the series alive by winning the second encounter at the MCG. One day before the Boxing Day Test began, former Australia skipper Steve Smith posted a picture on the occasion of Christmas.

Steve Smith: Cannot stay away from cricket?

Steve Smith took to Instagram and posted a picture on the occasion of Christmas. The picture featured Australia's new Test revelation Marnus Labuschagne as the two stylish batsmen held the "Crown and Andrews Test Match" board game in their hands. The picture's caption implied that either Smith or Labuschagne had gifted each other the board game as each other's 'Secret Santa'. Fans in the comments got nostalgic about the board game which has entertained thousands of kids over generations.

Marnus Labuschagne and his rise

Although Marnus Labuschagne made his Australia debut in 2018, he rose to relevance when he became cricket's first-ever concussion substitute when he replaced Steve Smith after the latter got hit by a bouncer in the 2019 Ashes. Labuschagne performed consistently and guaranteed himself a spot in Australia's Test line-up. As Australia took on Pakistan, Labuschagne struck even better form and ended up making three Test hundreds on a trot. His rise to fame seemed to be almost overnight but only time will tell if Australia's newest superstar will be able to sustain this form. He will make his ODI debut in the Australian tour of India in January 2020.

Steve Smith's return

Following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal Smith made his Test comeback 15 months later in the Ashes in England and was their most vital asset in winning the urn again. Smith scored more than 700 runs in the Ashes and struck golden form again. The cricket world welcomed him with open arms as well and it is highly speculated that Smith may lead the Aussies again, once current Test skipper Tim Paine chooses to hang up his boots.

