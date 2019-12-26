Aus Vs NZ: Twitterati Get Emotional Remembering Phil Hughes When Steve Smith Reaches 63*

The second Test between Australia and New Zealand went underway on Boxing Day with the hosts leading the series 1-0. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first. As the Australians were batting at the MCG, one point of the day saw two of their in-form batsmen being joint top-scorers at 63. The significance of this number dates back to 2014 when Australian cricketer Phil Hughes tragically passed away from a bouncer while batting at 63.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Aus vs NZ: Twitterati gets emotional after Steve Smith's 63* moment

This peculiar stat was brought to everybody’s attention by cricket.com.au on their Twitter handle at the end of the 73rd over of the Australian innings. Steve Smith was at the crease batting at 63 runs from 149 balls with six fours and a six. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed earlier in the innings after scoring an exact 63 from 149 with six fours and a six. Cricket Australia’s official Twitter handle tweeted a quirky, poignant image of the identical scores and fans were quick to recognise the significance of their tweet. Here, we take a look at some of the tweets posted by fans, who got emotional by remembering Phil Hughes.

These boys are life and breathe of Australian Test cricket. Hoping we get one more like them at No.5 and we are set #AUSvsNZ — Umair (@imumair10) December 26, 2019

For Phil 🥺🥺 — Matty J (@SoulRasher12345) December 26, 2019

Man...made me emotional — Ankussh M (@AnkusshM) December 26, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Meanwhile, Australia ended Day 1 at 257-4 from 90 overs. Steve Smith added another 14 runs to his Phil Hughes-levelling score and will resume his knock tomorrow. Marnus Labuschagne remains the second-highest scorer of the day as he was dismissed after posting yet another Test fifty.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium