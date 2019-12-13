AUS Vs NZ: NZ Pacer Lockie Ferguson Becomes Rare Debutant To Suffer Injury In Test Match

As New Zealand took on Australia in the first Test match of the tour at Perth, Marnus Labuschagne stole the show as he got to his third Test hundred. While New Zealand worked hard to sustain their momentum, they suffered from a massive setback when pacer Lockie Ferguson was escorted away from the field on the first day of his debut Test. It has now been revealed that Ferguson will not be able to bowl for the remainder of the match.

Lockie Ferguson's calf injury confirmed by NZC

INJURY UPDATE: An MRI scan has confirmed a right calf muscle-tendon strain for Lockie Ferguson which will prevent him bowling in the remainder of the 1st Test, although he is available to bat. Awaiting a further report which will inform the next steps of his recovery #AUSvNZ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 13, 2019

Playing his debut Test match, pacer Lockie Ferguson had figures of 11-1-47-0 when he was escorted out of the field because of an issue with his right leg. The tweet that the team made confirmed Ferguson's injury and established that the bowler will not be bowling for the remaining four days of the Perth Test. Ferguson has sustained a strain in his right calf muscle and further official reports will shed more light on his future in the 3-match Test series.

Aus vs NZ: Labuschagne shines as NZ fight hard

On Day 1, the Australian batting shined once again courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne's brilliance. After Joe Burns lost his wicket cheaply and David Warner got out on 43, Labuschagne stitched a partnership with former captain Steve Smith. The two put on 132 for the third wicket and Labuschagne got to his 3rd Test match hundred.

The Kiwis, however, did not lose their grip on the game and kept getting important wickets like those of Steve Smith and Matthew Wade. At the end of the second day, Labuschagne and Travis Head remained unbeaten for the home side. Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme have been the Blackcaps' most effective bowlers.

