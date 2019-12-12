Australia's Number 3 Labuschagne Scores 3rd Test Ton In 3rd Consecutive Innings

Australia's number three Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne continued to ride on his magical form as he brought up his third consecutive century in the first Test against New Zealand at Perth on Thursday. Labuschagne, the leading run-scorer in Tests for 2019, brought up his third Test ton as Australia dominated Day one of the pink-ball Test. Having lost David Warner and Joe Burns early in the day, Labuschagne and Smith steadied the ship for Australia, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Labuschagne's red hot form carried over to this game as well after smashing back to back tons in the previous game against Pakistan and the Australian batsman eyes to end the year on a high note with the bat.

3rd consecutive ton for Labuschagne

He's in some serious form.



Another Test century for Marnus Labuschagne 💯 #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/PspC1ZDXH4 — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2019

Neil Wagner takes a screamer to get rid of Warner

New Zealand's pace sensation Neil Wagner took a screamer off his own bowling to get rid of Australia's dangerous David Warner in the first session of the first Test at Perth. Australia, who locked horns with New Zealand in a day-night Test, lost both their openers at the end of the first session, leaving Smith and Labuschagne the charge of taking the hosts forward. Joe Burns was sent packing by Colin de Grandhomme for just nine runs following which Wagner got Warner in the most stunning fashion. David Warner hit the ball back towards Wagner, who stooped low to grab the ball in one hand just before it hit the ground, leaving Warner stunned. With Warner's wicket, New Zealand stopped the momentum of the Aussies on their tracks and will look to capitalise on the early departure of the hosts' openers.

