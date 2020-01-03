Aus Vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne Equals Don Bradman And Ricky Ponting's Record In Home Tests

The Trans-Tasman cricketing rivalry resumed on January 3 as Australia and New Zealand squared off at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for the final Test of the series. On the opening day of the Test, Marnus Labuschagne scored an industrious hundred to put Australia in the driver’s seat. Labuschagne’s fourth Test century of the summer powered Australia to 283-3 at Stumps on Day 1.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Aus vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne equals Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting

At Stumps, Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten at 130 with Matthew Wade partnering him from the other end. The right-hander struck 12 boundaries and a six in a 210-ball statement of indomitability. Upon reaching the three-figure mark, the talismanic Test batsman joined an illustrious list of Australian batsmen by achieving a rare record. Labuschagne joined the likes of David Warner, Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer in scoring four centuries in a single Australian home season since 2000.

Labuschagne will certainly be proud to join his teammate and former captain Steve Smith, who scored 4 centuries in the 'Summer of Steve', i.e. 2014-15 against India. Prior to the year 2000, the other Australian batsmen to do so were Sir Don Bradman, Doug Walters, Mark Taylor and Neil Harvey. If Labuschagne scores another hundred in the second innings of the enduring Test in Sydney, he will join former skipper Ricky Ponting in scoring five centuries in a single Australian summer, who had achieved the feat in the 2005-06 season.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Marnus Labuschagne’s ton-scoring spree began with solid innings of 185 against Pakistan in November 2019. He followed that up with another ton, the second of his career, in the very next Test against the same nation. Labuschagne then orchestrated a well-compiled 143 against New Zealand in the first Test last month. Incidentally, all four of his Test centuries have come in the ongoing international home summer. He also ended 2019 as the calendar year’s most prolific run-scorer in the format with 1,104 runs at an average of 64.94.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Aus vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne’s ton pummels New Zealand on opening day

Marnus Labuschagne (130*) and Matthew Wade (22*) remained unbeaten at Stumps on Day 1. The duo will now resume Australia’s score of 283-3 on Day 2. Earlier, Steve Smith was dismissed after scoring a patient 63 from 182 balls. Opening batters David Warner (45) and Joe Burns (18) were sent packing to leave Australia at 95-2 before Smith and Labuschagne posted a 156-run third-wicket stand. New Zealand pacer Colin de Grandhomme accounted for two of the three wickets to fall in the innings. Neil Wagner also grinded out 21 overs in the day and got the surprise scalp of Warner at the top.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls