Aus Vs NZ: Shane Warne Roasts Mitchell Santner By Asking Him To 'tuck In His Shirt'

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne is usually at his quirky best in the commentary box. As Australia's batsmen plundered runs in the first two days of the ongoing Boxing Day Test, Shane Warner poked fun at New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner. While commentating during the Australian innings, Warne asked Santner to ‘tuck in his shirt’.

Also Read | Shane Warne Reveals Payout From IPL 1 When He 'captained, Coached & Ran' RR

Aus vs NZ: Shane Warne roasts under-fire Mitchell Santner

Before criticising Santer for his untidy uniform, Shane Warne was dissecting his 'jerky' bowling action and inability to generate turn on the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch. Santner eventually went wicketless as Australia hammered 467 to finish their first innings. The left-arm spinner ended with expensive figures of 20-1-82-0 and was replaced quite embarrassingly by Tom Blundell, the team's opening batsman who has hardly bowled even in domestic cricket, let alone international.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Aus vs NZ: Boxing Day Test updates

Meanwhile, Australia's domination continued on Day 2 after they resumed on their overnight score of 257-4. Travis Head top-scored in the innings by slamming his second Test century. Head scored 114 and he was involved in a 150-run stand with skipper Tim Paine. Useful contributions from Steve Smith (85), Tim Paine (79) and Marnus Labuschagne (63) propelled Australia’s score to 467.

You can’t beat Boxing Day at the ‘G, and we’ve got the best seats in the house!



If you’re in Melbourne, post a pic to Instagram with hashtag #GilletteCloseMatters and tell us why you should get an upgrade. Full details in the Gillette Matchday section of the CA Live app. pic.twitter.com/hib8yjlssT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2019

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Australian pacers then scalped Tom Blundell and Kane Williamson to leave the visitors tottering at 39-2. Tom Latham and Ross Taylor safely negotiated the remaining few deliveries to end Day 2 at 44-2 from 18 overs. New Zealand will resume batting on Day 3, trailing Australia by 423 runs.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium