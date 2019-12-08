Shane Warne Reveals Payout From IPL 1 When He 'captained, Coached & Ran' RR

Former Australian legend Shane Warne is all set to reap the benefits of a deal he had struck with the IPL side Rajasthan Royals when he came out of retirement in 2007 to captain the side. Shae Warne led the Rajasthan Royals to the maiden IPL title in the inaugural season as the underdog side beat Chennai Super Kings in the finals. Shane Warne was paid a sum of $657,000 to come out of retirement and lead the team as well as coach the side. Shane Warne recently revealed to an Australian media outlet that he had struck a deal with the Rajasthan Royals that saw him get 0.75% of the team ownership. Now, the former Australian spinner has revealed that he is all set to reap the benefits of his 'gamble' from eleven years before.

READ | James Anderson Makes A Comeback As England Announce Test Squad Against South Africa

Shane Warne makes huge revelation

“Part of my deal because I had retired from international cricket and I came out (of retirement), they asked me to be captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted to run it; I was the one-stop shop,” Warne told Herald Sun as quoted by Daily Mail. “We were the underdogs, we were the least favoured, no one gave us a chance to win. It was the first ever year of the IPL of franchise cricket where owners bought players and players went into auctions.” “Three per cent of $400 million is all right,” he added.

READ | Kieron Pollard Comments Virat Kohli's Theatrics, Says He's 'animated'

The Controversies of Shane Warne

Shane Warne’s list of controversies began in 1994 when he was accused of bookings along with Mark Waugh. His most prominent controversy that brought his career to a standstill is the 2003 World Cup substance ban. He admitted to taking certain diuretics to get in shape. This ban was extended to a year. Shane Warne has been a controversy king since his prominent years. Despite this, he is still loved and respected for his skills. Many look up at him as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history. Shane Warne’s journey as he hits a half-century of his life is a fascinating and interesting one.

READ | Graeme Smith To Become South Africa's Director Of Cricket As Crisis Goes On

READ | 8 Years On, Number Of Boundaries In Virender Sehwag's 219 Vs Windies Will Still Shock You