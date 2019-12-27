Aus Vs NZ: Tim Paine Resorts To Sledging Ross Taylor After Batsman Survives Close DRS Call

Australia captain Tim Paine was once again at his talkative best behind the stumps. During the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, the Australian skipper took a hilarious dig at New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor over a leg before wicket (lbw) review. The incident occurred during the 16th over of the New Zealand innings after the visitors lost Tom Blundell and captain Kane Williamson.

Aus vs NZ: Tim Paine sledges Ross Taylor after batsman survives DRS call

During the 15th over of New Zealand innings, Ross Taylor was adjudged lbw off a fuller length delivery by James Pattinson. The batsman decided to review the decision and DRS revealed that the ball was hitting him above the knee roll. With nothing conclusive displayed on HotSpot, the on-field umpire reversed his decision.

Ross Taylor then faced Nathan Lyon in the very next over. While standing up to the stumps, Aussie skipper Tim Paine said that this was the second time he was seeing Taylor survive after being plumb lbw. While speaking to one of his teammates at slips, Paine added that even England pacer Stuart Broad hit him on the pad during the recently concluded Test series between New Zealand and England. Listening to Paine’s banter, Ross Taylor chipped in by saying that he actually hit the one in New Zealand. The wicketkeeper finally had the final say in the matter by saying that he did not think he did.

Tom Latham and Ross Taylor safely negotiated the remaining few deliveries for New Zealand to end Day 2 at 44-2 from 18 overs. New Zealand will resume batting on Day 3, trailing Australia by 423 runs. Australia still lead the 3-match Test series 1-0.

