Aus Vs Pak: David Warner Gifts His Glove To Kid In Stands After Smashing 151*

After restricting Pakistan to the score of 240, Australia batsmen were all over Pakistan bowlers as they now have complete grip on the Gabba Test. Opener David Warner marked his return to Test cricket with an unbeaten 151, smashing Pakistan’s bowling attack all over the park. The left-hander celebrated by leaping into the air in his trademark fashion and kissing the badge on his helmet.

Aus vs Pak: David Warner hundred

This was left-handed batsman's first century since returning from his ball-tampering ban. The 33-year-old stayed at the crease and helped the hosts to a first-innings lead of 72 runs at stumps on Day 2. Warner was assisted by Marnus Labuschagne, who notched his sixth Test half-century, remained unbeaten on 55. With Steve Smith being the next batsman to walk in, Pakistan has a huge task ahead.

Aus vs Pak: David Warner hands glove to kid

Nice touch by @davidwarner31, treats everybody to an unbeaten 151 & caps this kid’s day on the way out. Josh Hazlewood reaction is elite. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/1bGJknERAa — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) November 22, 2019

After completion of the second day, Warner also made a kid’s day as he was leaving the field. The left-hander gifted his gloves to a kid while advancing towards the dressing room.

Warner along with Joe Burns gave a great opening start to Australia. However, Burns was cleaned bowled by Yasir Shah while attempting a sweep with the ball hitting the stumps on around his legs. He departed for 97 runs to end his 222-run partnership with Warner.

Pakistan bowlers struggle

Naseem looked impressive with his pace-bowling in his 16 overs. Shaheen Afridi and Imran Khan were unsuccessful to provide an early breakthrough for Pakistan. Yasir Shah was the sole bowler who got a wicket under his name.