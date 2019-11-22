Ind Vs Ban: Saha's Stunner Helps Him Join MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani In 100-dismissals Club

India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha bagged his 100th dismissal in Test cricket and thereby joined MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani in the elite 100-dismissals club on Friday against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

Saha took a spectacular catch to dismiss Shadman Islam to reach the feat. The Bengal lad is considered as one of the best wicketkeepers in the world. He became the fastest to reach the milestone as he took only 36 Tests. He became the sixth Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat. Saha’s 100 dismissals consists of 89 catches and 11 stumpings.

Here's a look at Saha's spectacular catch to affect his 100th dismissal

Dhoni tops the list with 294 dismissals and he is followed by Syed Kirmani, Kiran More and Nayan Mongia.

Saha has been a specialist keeper in India's Test side after Dhoni's retirement. He was called up to the national side in February 2010 for the first time when he was picked as a reserve wicket-keeper for the home series against South Africa.

Impressing with his quick reflexes and acrobatic wicket-keeping skills, Saha has now become a mainstay in the Indian Test side as long as he is not injured. Saha has also had his battles with injuries which have not done him any good.

Earlier in the day, after having won the toss, Bangladesh decided to bat first. They did not get off to a good start as they lost their top order quickly. Ishant Sharma drew first blood as he trapped Imrul Kayes in front of stumps and sent him packing for a paltry 4. Yadav bagged two wickets inside three balls to get rid off Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun (both of them scored ducks).

Bangladesh’s most experienced batsman Mushifiqur Rahim came and went within a blink of an eye as he was bowled by Mohammed Shami for a duck as well.

The visitors went into lunch at 73 for 6 with Liton Das batting on 24 and Nayeem Hasan new to the crease. India will look to wrap up the visitors' innings as quickly as possible and get going with their batting.

