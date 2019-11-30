Aus Vs Pak: Wasim Akram Bashes Pakistan Fielders, Calls Out Players For Yawning

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram bashed the Pakistan team after their below-par fielding on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday.

In the 42nd over of the day bowled by Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, who was fielding at fine leg could not stop the ball played by David Warner out to the deep. Afridi ran the opposite way to where the ball ended up.

Aus vs Pak: Here's a look at Afridi's blunder

Again in the 58th over, David Warner played a front foot drive that went past the cover for four runs. The ball had nearly come to a stop but Afridi ended up kicking the ball it into the fence.

Aus vs Pak: Afridi's horrific day in the field continued

Wasim Akram, who is commentating in the ongoing series said that Afridi was in la-la land at fine leg. Wasim Akram did not spare Yasir Shah and Shan Masood as he went on to say that they were probably yawning. The former Pakistan quick added the lack of awareness was the problem with Pakistan cricket and advised them to always be on the ball.

Wasim Akram said that nobody was backing up. He added that when a new batsman comes in, the fielder should set himself by starting five-ten yards inside the boundary and not on the boundary.

Meanwhile, Australia ended Day 1 at 302 for 1 with David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne taking the Pakistan bowlers for a ride with their unbroken 294-run partnership for the second wicket.

David Warner scored an unbeaten 166 while Labuschagne was batting on 126 when stumps were called for on Day 1 in Oval. On Day 2, David Warner scored a record-breaking 335* as Australia declared for 589-3.

