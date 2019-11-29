DUR Vs NMG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Durban Heat will square off against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in the 20th match of the Mzansi Super League 2019 on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Kingsmead, Durban at 3.30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid Pays Biggest Tribute To Current Indian Pace Attack, Calls It The 'best Ever'

Durban Heat have had a disappointing campaign so far as they have played six matches with 1 win, 2 losses and 3 games being abandoned due to rain. The Heat won their last game against Cape Town Blitz by 7 wickets and are riding high on confidence. They will want to beat the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants and move up on the points table.

On the other hand, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants have had a great tournament as they have played 6 matches with 4 wins, 1 loss and 1 game ending in a no result. They are placed second in the points table below Paarl Rocks. The Giants lost their last game against the Rocks by 31 runs and they will want to get back to winning ways. A win in this game will send them to the top of the points table.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Indian Stars Who Have Been Rejected On Their Base Price Over The Years

DUR vs NMG squads

Durban Heat Squad

Dane Vilas (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Alex Hales, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Abbott, Andile Phehlukwayo, Malusi Siboto, Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Wesley Marshall

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants Squad

JJ Smuts (Captain), Heino Kuhn (Wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Imran Tahir, Ben Dunk, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Grant Thomson, Akhona Mnyaka, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku

ALSO READ | R Ashwin's Latest Instagram Post Is Set To Give Parenting Goals To Many Fans

DUR vs NMG Dream11 team prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heino Kuhn

Batsmen: JJ Smut, Jason Roy (Captain), David Miller, Alex Hales (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris

The Bay Giants start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Matthew Wade Shows Off Phil Hughes Tattoo, Says His Legacy Is Still Alive