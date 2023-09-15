AUS vs SA 4th ODI: Here's the Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record

The 4th match of the ODI series between South Africa and Australia is set for Thursday, September 15. The match will take place at the Supersport Park, Centurion. Australia are leading the series by 2-1. South Africa would have the task of drawing level today.

Australia has been a fantastic team during this trip, winning the first two ODI games and clinching the T20 series with a one-sided 3-0 triumph. They played an aggressive form of cricket despite losing the last match, and they hope to continue playing that way in the final ODI.

South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa: RR Hendricks, T Bavuma (C), AK Markram, DA Miller, M Jansen, SSB Magala, Q de Kock (wk), H Klaasen, G Coetzee, T Shamsi, KA Maharaj

Australia: Tim David, TM Head, MP Stoinis, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, MR Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, AT Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI Dream 11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Markram, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada (VC)

South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI Dream 11 Fantasy Playing Tips

Mitchell Marsh is in good form, thus, it could be handy to keep him in the Dream11. Morever, all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green are also safe picks.

South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI: Weather Report

The weather will be clear, and the predicted temperature will be 29°C with no chance of rain. The humidity level will be 24 percent with a wind speed of 23 km/h

South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI: Pitch Report

SuperSport Park in Centurion offers a pitch that is going to be helpful to batters. Pacers, in particular, may enjoy some seam and swing, which can create problems for the batters. They can play their shots freely after spending a few balls on the ground. Teams winning the toss choose to bowl, with the average first innings score being 261.