David Warner Scripts History Against SA, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's Monumental Record

The Australian cricket team, under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, is playing against South Africa in a five-match ODI series. The Aussies swept the T20I series by a scoreline of 3-0 and also won the first ODI by three wickets. The visitors are playing very strong against the Proteas in the second ODI match. While batting first in Bloemfontein, they are almost scoring 400 runs.

Australia lead the five-match ODI series by a scoreline of 1-0

Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner scored hundreds against South Africa in the 2nd ODI

The Australian team will tour India after the white ball South African tour

David Warner surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in a major record

Australian batter David Warner was criticised by the cricket experts for his lean phase with the bat off late. There was also a question mark on his place in the team's ODI World Cup 2023 squad. However, Warner has silenced all the critics with a 106-run knock in the second SA vs AUS ODI 2023.

David Warner on field > David Warner on Tik Tok 😆#SAvAUS Streaming LIVE on FanCode pic.twitter.com/T9D6ZbFWhp — FanCode (@FanCode) September 9, 2023

Apart from silencing the critics, David Warner also left behind Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and became the first opener to score 20 ODI centuries. Warner now has the record for scoring the most centuries as an opener in international cricket. Warner now has 46 tons in international cricket whereas Tendulkar scored 45 hundreds.

Australia score 392/8 against South Africa in the 2nd SA vs AUS ODI

David Warner was not the only Australian batter to score a ton against South Africa in the second ODI. His fellow mate Marnus Labuschagne continued his performance from the first match of the series and played an innings of 124 runs off 99 balls. Labuschagne's knock consisted of 19 fours and one six. Travis Head and Josh Inglis also contributed to the team's score with innings of 64 and 50 runs, respectively.

No South African bowler was spared by the Aussie batters, and they have issued a warning to the other teams ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Australian team will face India in their opening match of the 50-over World Cup 2023.