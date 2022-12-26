AUS Vs SA: Marco Jansen And Kyle Verreynne Break 112-year-old Record In 2nd Test At MCG

South Africa and Australia are currently playing the second Test of their three-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne broke a 112-year-old record in the second Test match after they put on a 112-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The duo registered the highest sixth-wicket stand for South Africa at the MCG. They broke the record of former South Africa cricketers Aubrey Faulkner and Tip Snooke, who had scored 90 runs while batting together at the MCG in 1910.

Jansen joined Verreynne in the middle after the dismissal of Khaya Zondo in the 29th over. South Africa were reeling at 67/5 when they put on the 112-run stand to take their side to 179/6. They scored 112 runs off 219 balls before Verreynne was dismissed by Cameron Green for 52 off 99 balls in the 65th over. Jansen went on to bat for a couple of overs more before he too was removed by Green for 59 off 136 balls.

Australia vs South Africa, Boxing Day Test

As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the toss and elected to field at the MCG. Batting first, South Africa scored 189 runs before being bowled out by the home side. Jansen top-scored for the Proteas with his 136-ball 59 runs. Verreynne finished as the second-highest run-getter in the innings. Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, and Theunis de Bruyn also contributed with scores of 26, 18, and 12 runs, respectively. The rest of the batting lineup was removed for single-digit scores.

Green picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, while Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets. Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon also picked up one wicket each to their names.

Australia then scored 45/1 in 12 overs before the play for the day was called off by the umpires. Usman Khawaja is the only Australian wicket to fall so far as he was dismissed for just 1 run by Kagiso Rabada. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne will resume batting for Australia on Day 2 of the game. At stumps on Day 1, Warner and Labuschagne were batting at scores of 32 and 5 runs, respectively.

Image: AP

