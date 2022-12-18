Virender Sehwag Again Pokes Fun At Australia After AUS Vs SA Test Finishes In Only 2 Days

Former India opener Virender Sehwag launched a scathing attack on the western cricketing world after the first Test match between Australia and South Africa ended in two days. While referencing an earlier incident in which the English press chastised India for laying out a turning track in Ahmedabad for the visiting England team, Sehwag shared a post on Instagram comparing the scorecards of the aforementioned matches and highlighting how they were perceived by biased commentators in the western world.

“Twaada kutta kutta, saada kutta Tommy. Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai," Sehwag wrote, which roughly translates to "One rule for one, another rule for another. There's a limit to hypocrisy."

Earlier, Sehwag took a jibe at the Australian team by posting a tweet, where he questioned the audacity of the western world for their hypocrisy. “142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling. #AUSvSA,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling . #AUSvSA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2022

Australia vs South Africa

As far as the match between Australia and South Africa is concerned, the Pat Cummins-led side won the game by 6 wickets. Australia bowled the Proteas out for 152 runs in the first innings and then scored 218 runs in reply. The hosts then dismissed South Africa for just 99 runs in the third innings and then chased down 34 runs to comfortably win the match. Travis Head was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting effort. He scored a crucial 92 runs in Australia's first innings.

Winning the match has put Australia 1-0 ahead in the three-match series. Australia are already on top of the ICC World Test Championship table and a win in the next two games will solidify their position in the race to qualify for the final. South Africa, on the other, have been replaced by India in second place in the standings. South Africa have now moved down to the third spot on the points table and risk losing a place in the final to India.

Image: cricket.com.au

