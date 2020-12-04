Rashid Khan Reveals Favourite TV Commentator For India Vs Australia 2020 Series

Rashid Khan has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself when it comes to spin bowling in modern-day cricket. The cricketer has added great value to the Afghanistan national team, as well as in franchise cricket globally. The 22-year-old seems to be following the India vs Australia 2020 series, and he is mighty impressed with a former cricketer's commentary.

Rashid Khan shares an appreciation post for Shane Warne

The young leg-spinner has been vocal about his admiration for the legendary Shane Warne in the past. Warne, on the other end, had also named Rashid Khan as one of his favourite wrist spinners currently. The former Australian cricketer has prospered as a broadcaster post his retirement from international cricket, and fans are also eager to know his take on the proceedings.

Shane Warne, who is a part of the commentary panel for India vs Australia 2020 was appreciated for his astute remarks on-air by Rashid Khan. The Afghan cricketer took to his Twitter account, where he labelled Warne's commentary as "top-class" and also added that he is learning a lot from it. Here is what Rashid Khan posted on the micro-blogging site -

Listening the 👑 @ShaneWarne commentary about spin so much to get from it absolutely top class 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 2, 2020

After his impactful stint in the 13th edition of the India Premier League, Rashid Khan will next be seen in action in the upcoming Big Bash League. The cricketer is a part of the Adelaide Strikers contingent for the season. However, the player might be forced to miss the latter half of the Australian T-20 competition, as Afghanistan is slated to take on Ireland in a three-match ODI series that commences from January 18. As a result, Rashid Khan along with other Afghan players, might not feature in all the matches of BBL 2020-2021.

India vs Australia live: Teams to battle it out in T20Is

The two teams will lock horns in a three-match T20I series after an enthralling end to their ODI matches. Having lost the ODI series, Virat Kohli and co. will be keen to put up a strong show in the T20Is. The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday. Fans in India can catch India vs Australia live action on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The India vs Australia 1st T20I is scheduled for a 1:40 pm IST start.

