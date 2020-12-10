Australia A Vs Indians Warmup Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Australia A will take on Indians in the 2nd warm up match between December 11 and December 13 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia. The action Australia A vs Indians warmup match will commence from 9:00 AM IST onwards on Friday. Here is a look at the AUS A vs IND S live stream, where to catch the AUS A vs IND S live scores and how to watch Australia A vs Indians live in India.

Also Read: India Vs Australia: In 2nd Warm-Up Game, Vihari The Extra Batsman & Kuldeep As Extra Spinner In Focus

Australia A vs Indians warmup: AUS A vs INDS live stream details and match preview

The first warm-up match between both teams ended in a draw and the fixture presents a prefect opportunity to get some match practice ahead of the 'Pink Ball Test' Test match in Adelaide starting December 17. The Indin squad could be without skipper Virat Kohli after he hinted at skipping the match and having his own preparation before the epic first test.

Cameron Green who was impressive in the first match will once again look to put up a solid performance with bat and stake a claim for a place in the starting 11. Mitchell Swepson, who bowled well in T20I series, would be hoping to do well in the warm-up match to stay in contention for a place in the playing 11. For India, this match will give them an opportunity to try combinations before the test series. A good contest is on the cards.

Also Read: Lanka Premier League 2020 JS Vs CK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

AUS A vs INDS live stream: AUS A vs INDS squads

AUS A squad: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (C & WK), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.

INDS squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

Also Read: IPL SMASHES Coronavirus To Become India's Most-searched Word On Google In 2020

AUS A vs INDS live scores: Pitch report

The Sydney Cricket Ground is expected to be flat due to which batsmen will look to make use of the opportunity and score a huge amount of runs. Captain winning the toss is likely to bat first in order to get runs under their belt ahead of high-profile India vs Australia 2020 Test series.

Also Read: India Vs Australia Boxing Day Test Boosted As 30,000 Spectators Allowed At Iconic MCG

AUS A vs INDS live scores: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the weather conditions will be cloudy but the chances of rain interrupting the match are less. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 16 degrees Celsius while humidity will be 59%. It will be interesting to see how many overs will be possible on Day 1 with conditions being cloudy.

Australia A vs Indians live in India

Fans can watch the Australia A vs Indians live in India on Sony Six. The AUS A vs INDS live stream will also be available for fans on cricket.com.au. For AUS A vs INDS live scores, fans can get regular updates from the official social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

Image: BCCI / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.